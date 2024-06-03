StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

