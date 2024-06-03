Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

