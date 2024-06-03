Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $65.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

