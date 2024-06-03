Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $1.07 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FV traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,430. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.