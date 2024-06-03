Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDTXF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Spectral Medical has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.