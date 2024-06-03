SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 427,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 139,648 shares.The stock last traded at $28.38 and had previously closed at $28.69.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

