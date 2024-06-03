Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,789,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 551,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 471,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.