SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $896.82 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $896.82 million and approximately $91.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.89119248 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $65,018,653.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

