Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,575,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,798,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 595,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

