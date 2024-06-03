Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Critical Survey

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Canaan alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $211.48 million 1.32 -$414.15 million ($2.05) -0.49 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sigma Designs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canaan.

This table compares Canaan and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -192.95% -75.57% -57.68% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canaan and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaan presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 326.79%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.