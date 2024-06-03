Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Increases By 18.5%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

QFIN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 1,423,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.57. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,995,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

