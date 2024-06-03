Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Increases By 11.3%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

