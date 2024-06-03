Short Interest in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Expands By 16.8%

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OCS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $476.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.31. Oculis has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

