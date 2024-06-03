Short Interest in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Decreases By 24.0%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NEXGEL Price Performance
NASDAQ NXGLW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. NEXGEL has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
NEXGEL Company Profile
