Short Interest in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Decreases By 24.0%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NASDAQ NXGLW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. NEXGEL has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures and sells high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Nexgel and CG labs. The company offers over-the-counter remedy solutions, such as blister and pain applications under the MedaGel brand; and beauty and cosmetic solutions, such as wrinkle and skin cream applications under the LumaGel Beauty brand name.

