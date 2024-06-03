Short Interest in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Decreases By 7.3%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Equinix by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $9.40 on Monday, reaching $753.58. 265,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $764.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

