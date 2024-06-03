Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Expands By 7.9%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of DCMDF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

