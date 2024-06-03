Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Drops By 6.5%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

CARA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 300,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,778. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.