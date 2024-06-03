Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Decreases By 5.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BME traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 35,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,800. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
