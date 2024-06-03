Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Decreases By 5.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BME traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 35,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,800. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

