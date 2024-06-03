Short Interest in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Grows By 6.0%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $229,204.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 750,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,686.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,610. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 26.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $23,800,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 64.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after buying an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $13,563,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 872.9% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 1,419,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 798,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,371. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.01. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

