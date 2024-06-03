Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Grows By 16.1%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 330,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,800. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

