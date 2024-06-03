Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF comprises about 10.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.32% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2,472.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

CAPE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. 18,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

