Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Servotronics Trading Up 1.2 %
SVT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $14.32.
Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Servotronics comprises approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 4.24% of Servotronics worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
