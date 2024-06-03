Seldon Capital LP Takes $236,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $576.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

