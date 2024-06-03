Seldon Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000. Celestica accounts for approximately 4.9% of Seldon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seldon Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Celestica by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Celestica by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Celestica by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

