Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$83.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.78.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$75.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$76.66. The firm has a market cap of C$32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Insiders have sold a total of 247,422 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

