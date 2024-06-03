Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.95. 1,284,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,393. Samsara has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,706,415 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

