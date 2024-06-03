Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.36. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

