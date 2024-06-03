Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

