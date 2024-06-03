Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

