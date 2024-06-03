Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 7.5 %

CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $276.36. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.