Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

