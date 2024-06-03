Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.9 %

OTIS stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

