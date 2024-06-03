Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOE traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.85. The company had a trading volume of 256,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,549. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

