Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $172.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

