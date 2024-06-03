Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,253 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 868.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,691 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 601,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

