Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,735. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
