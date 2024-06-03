Robert W. Baird Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $295.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

