Reviewing Savers Value Village (SVV) & Its Peers

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Savers Value Village to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Savers Value Village and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Savers Value Village Competitors 120 551 472 6 2.32

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 85.29%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Savers Value Village shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Savers Value Village and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.51 billion $53.12 million 33.07 Savers Value Village Competitors $1.86 billion $28.80 million 5.70

Savers Value Village’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 4.17% 12.18% 1.80% Savers Value Village Competitors -20.90% -66.44% -7.77%

Summary

Savers Value Village beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.