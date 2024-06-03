Request Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $138.76 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,234.00 or 0.99998239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00113121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

