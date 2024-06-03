REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised REE Automotive to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

REE Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

REE Automotive stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.12). REE Automotive had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 6,265.21%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 16.62% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

