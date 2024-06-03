Ratio Wealth Group Acquires 15,633 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Ratio Wealth Group boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $11,427,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 96,029 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,307. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

