Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 934 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 33,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,525,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,349,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.58. 943,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,971. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

