Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $26.98 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.82. 4,940,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

