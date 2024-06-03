Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

