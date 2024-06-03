Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 232.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 114,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $10,781,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

