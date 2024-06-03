QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.91.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $217.43. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,316. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

