Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Pure Storage stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

