Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.37. 833,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

