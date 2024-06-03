Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.82. 167,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.78. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $250.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

