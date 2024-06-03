Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ArcBest by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.40. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

